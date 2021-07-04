Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Down 24.6% in June

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 188,400 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCKT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.09. 52,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,363. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05. Socket Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 million, a PE ratio of 152.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

