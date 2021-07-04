Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $57.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.23. 666,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,716. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

