Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock remained flat at $$56.57 during trading hours on Friday. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.