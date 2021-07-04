smARTOFGIVING Market Capitalization Hits $5.52 Million (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. smARTOFGIVING has a total market cap of $5.52 million and $4,092.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00135595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00167345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,537.60 or 1.00046385 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002925 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade smARTOFGIVING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase smARTOFGIVING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

