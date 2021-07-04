SmartKey (SKEY) Market Cap Hits $27.73 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, SmartKey has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One SmartKey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a total market cap of $27.73 million and approximately $602,420.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.63 or 0.00802469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,872.59 or 0.08070599 BTC.

SmartKey

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

