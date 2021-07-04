SMART Global (SGH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 6th. Analysts expect SMART Global to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SMART Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.21. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

