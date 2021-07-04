Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,388 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Skyline Champion worth $21,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 860,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,628 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $16,176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 113,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 558,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after buying an additional 112,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $595,646.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,355.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,458 shares of company stock worth $14,876,246. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of SKY stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.86. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 2.17.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

