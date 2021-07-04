Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Shares Up 0.2%

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$13.05 and last traded at C$13.02. 50,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 169,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.00.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Skeena Resources to C$22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$793.61 million and a P/E ratio of -6.95.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

