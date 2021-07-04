SJA Financial Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.29 on Friday, hitting $435.64. 3,920,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $421.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $311.89 and a 1 year high of $435.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

