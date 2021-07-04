SJA Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after purchasing an additional 645,551 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,294,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9,839.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 433,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,123,000 after purchasing an additional 429,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 733,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,622,000 after purchasing an additional 356,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.52. 1,278,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,854. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

