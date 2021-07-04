SJA Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 3.1% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,802,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000.

VNQ traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $102.54. 4,451,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,359. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

