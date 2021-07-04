Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Up 3.2%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.07 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 1,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 253,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

OMIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

