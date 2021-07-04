Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:WINR opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.08. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter. Simplicity Esports and Gaming had a negative net margin of 547.43% and a negative return on equity of 111.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

