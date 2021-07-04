SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Truist

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its price target increased by Truist from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Johnson Rice raised shares of SilverBow Resources from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SilverBow Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $296.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.68.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.11. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 130.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

