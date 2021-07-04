Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives €42.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.67 ($50.20).

LIGHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Signify has a 52-week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52-week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

