Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Short Interest Update

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 38,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,421. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals
