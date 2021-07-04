Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 324,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.6 days.

SMAWF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.48. 1,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,755. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.91. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $177.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth $132,000.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

