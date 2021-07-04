Short Interest in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Increases By 25.9%

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 54,400 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERY. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vericity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vericity by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vericity by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Vericity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vericity stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Vericity has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

