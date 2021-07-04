Short Interest in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Grows By 31.6%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,490,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the May 31st total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 166.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 39.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.74. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $673.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verastem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

