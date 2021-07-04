Short Interest in Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Rises By 27.0%

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,227,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ubiquitech Software stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ubiquitech Software has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Ubiquitech Software Company Profile

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

