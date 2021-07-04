Short Interest in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Declines By 24.6%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ WTER opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.94. The Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

