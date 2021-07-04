Short Interest in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Declines By 24.6%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ WTER opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.94. The Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09.
The Alkaline Water Company Profile
