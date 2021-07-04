Short Interest in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Drops By 18.0%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,500 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 893,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.
The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Aaron’s will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.
The Aaron’s Company Profile
The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.
