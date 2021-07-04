Short Interest in Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Decreases By 25.6%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,800 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the May 31st total of 405,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Talon Metals stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Talon Metals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Talon Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

