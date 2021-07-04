Short Interest in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Increases By 29.3%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,440,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 34,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 588,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 113,045 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 70,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,422 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 156,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 71,438 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 259,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,598,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,923,669. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

