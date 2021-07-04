Short Interest in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expands By 23.2%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 407,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89. Semtech has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 6,337.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Semtech by 13.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 36.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

