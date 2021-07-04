Short Interest in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expands By 23.2%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the May 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 407,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
SMTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.
Shares of Semtech stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89. Semtech has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.64.
In other Semtech news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 6,337.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Semtech by 13.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 36.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
