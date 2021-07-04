Short Interest in Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Increases By 34.2%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,100 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the May 31st total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RYDAF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.25. 3,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,901. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.82. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

