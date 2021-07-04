Short Interest in Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Rises By 30.5%

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.

Pexip Holding ASA stock remained flat at $$9.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.34. Pexip Holding ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

Get Pexip Holding ASA alerts:

Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Pexip Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pexip Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.