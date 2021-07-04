Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Drops By 21.0%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 318,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
PVL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.02. 131,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,457. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $66.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.88.
About Permianville Royalty Trust
