Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Grows By 27.6%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 124.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $$16.60 during trading on Friday. 7,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,282. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $16.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.