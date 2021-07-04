Short Interest in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Increases By 38.4%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the May 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 894,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.20. 338,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.28. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

