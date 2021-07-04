Short Interest in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Drops By 24.5%

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 39,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NRP stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,139. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 8.39% of Natural Resource Partners worth $16,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

