Short Interest in MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Increases By 24.2%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,383.0 days.

Separately, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MPSYF stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.32. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $140.65.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

