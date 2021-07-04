Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Increases By 47.7%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDO opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.72. MIND C.T.I. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 24.29%.
MIND C.T.I. Company Profile
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.
