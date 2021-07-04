Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Increases By 47.7%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDO opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.72. MIND C.T.I. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 24.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MIND C.T.I. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

