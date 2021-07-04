Short Interest in Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Decreases By 33.3%

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,500 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,120,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MLSPF remained flat at $$2.21 during trading hours on Friday. Melrose Industries has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34.

Melrose Industries shares are set to reverse split on Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 26th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

