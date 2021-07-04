Short Interest in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Grows By 36.5%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,050,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 6,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

LOW stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.71. 2,553,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,356. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $134.05 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after purchasing an additional 855,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $517,221,000 after purchasing an additional 785,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

