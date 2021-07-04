Short Interest in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Drops By 27.4%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,070,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 34,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 22.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RIDE stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,098,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,758,642. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $525,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 208,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 99,529 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIDE. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.11.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

