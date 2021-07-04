Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Expands By 24.6%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,145,100 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 918,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

KBAGF stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.57.

Get Koninklijke BAM Groep alerts:

Separately, AlphaValue raised shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, and property development services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.