Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Grows By 33.8%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.52. 21,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $42.27.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. Equities analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
