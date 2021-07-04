Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Grows By 33.8%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.52. 21,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. Equities analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KBCSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on KBC Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

