Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Drops By 33.3%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $2.7734 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

JMPLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.