Short Interest in Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Grows By 50.0%

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NIPOF opened at $572.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.74. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 1 year low of $572.00 and a 1 year high of $572.00.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Company Profile

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

