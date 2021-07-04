Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Declines By 36.2%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,060,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 22,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 61.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 203,325 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,877,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,921,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 347,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

IBN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. 3,805,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $18.47.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

