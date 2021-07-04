Short Interest in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Decreases By 25.2%

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 63,941 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 1,005.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

IAA stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 672,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. IAA has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.91.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

