Short Interest in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Rises By 40.0%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut Huize from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUIZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Huize during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Huize during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Huize during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huize during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Huize during the first quarter valued at about $3,767,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,791. Huize has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.73 million, a P/E ratio of 143.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $112.18 million during the quarter.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

