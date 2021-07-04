Short Interest in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Declines By 27.3%

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSAQ remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,841. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $14.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter worth $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 259,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 46.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 624,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 196,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.