Short Interest in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expands By 27.3%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 383,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

NYSE DY traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.26. 188,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,825. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.09. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the period. First Washington CORP raised its position in Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 132,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 501,005 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,639,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.