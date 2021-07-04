Short Interest in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Declines By 22.3%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,200 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 195,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CLPS stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. CLPS Incorporation has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CLPS Incorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in CLPS Incorporation by 109.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Hong Kong SAR. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

