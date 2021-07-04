Short Interest in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Grows By 23.0%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,200 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 591,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 36.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on CLNN. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

CLNN opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 12.97 and a current ratio of 13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $647.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 207,684 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

