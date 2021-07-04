Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Rises By 27.2%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 666,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 320,457 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $2,699,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 256,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
LFC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 702,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,313. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.4951 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.
About China Life Insurance
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.