Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Rises By 27.2%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 666,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 320,457 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $2,699,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 256,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in China Life Insurance by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

LFC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 702,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,313. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.4951 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.