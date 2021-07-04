Short Interest in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expands By 27.4%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the May 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

CCXI stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $919.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.65.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

