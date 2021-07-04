Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Increases By 51.0%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,700 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the May 31st total of 395,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

CIAFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Champion Iron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

CIAFF stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.